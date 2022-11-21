2022 Fifa World Cup winner to pocket Sh5.1 billion

World football governing body FIFA has set aside millions of shillings for countries taking part in the World Cup and clubs which have provided the players.

In early 2022, FIFA announced that winners of the 22nd edition of the World Cup will go home Sh5.1 billion richer.

This is Sh732 million more than what France got in 2018 in Russia and almost Sh3.3 billion more than what Italy pocketed in 2006 in Germany.

Qualifying for the world’s most-watched event alone came with a prize of Sh146.4 million. This will increase to Sh1.586 billion for the team that will fall at the round of 16.

A quarter-final exit will see the losers rewarded with Sh2.074 billion each.

Third and fourth place finishers will get Sh3.294 billion and Sh3.05 billion, respectively.

Winners and runners-up will add to their bank accounts Sh5.124 billion and Sh3.66 billion respectively.

In 2018, winners pocketed Sh4.634 billion, runners-up Sh3.414 billion and bronze medalists Sh2.931 billion. Fourth-place came with Sh2.687 billion, positions 5-8 Sh1.954 billion, positions 9-16 Sh1.465 billion and positions 17-32 Sh977.2 million.

In Qatar, clubs contributing players will share compensation of Sh25.498 billion. Through the FIFA Club Benefits Programme, clubs allowing their players to represent their national teams at the World Cup, clubs with the most players and the clubs that their players will stay long in the tournament will get a huge compensation.

National duty

German giants Bayern Munich top the list of clubs with the most players in Qatar (17) followed by England’s Manchester City and Barcelona from Spain (16 each), Qatari side Al Sadd (15), England’s Manchester United (14), Spain’s Real Madrid (13) and Saudi Arabian heavyweights Al Hilal Saudi (12).

A club is compensated for every player called for national duty regardless of whether he will play or not.

About 416 clubs are represented in Qatar. Each club will get compensation of Sh1.22 million for one player every day for the period of their stay in the tournament.

The compensation starts two weeks before the World Cup and ends a day after a team has completed its journey in the tournament. It means that a club can go home with Sh45.103 million if its player reaches the final.