Pool |

Football

Prime

How football is helping Mathare girls realise their dreams

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • For training and playing kits, they always depend on gifts for winning competitions.

Selvin Atamba, 20, and Maximila Robi, 19, have big dreams.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.