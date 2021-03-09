Struggling Gor Mahia confront Posta Rangers at Kasarani

KCB's David Ambulu (right) is tackled by Gor Mahia's Samuel Onyango during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Moi international Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mathare United coach Salim Ali has decried fatigue among his players, saying that gives their opponents an upper hand in the Thursday match. 
  • He however exhuded confidence that the Slum boys will bag their second win of the season and put to end a four run match winless streak.
  • “We are playing two matches in the span of two days, while our opponents have rested since Friday last week. This has been the trend even in the past fixtures and that has affected my players,” said Ali. 

Gor Mahia striker Samuel Onyango has rallied his teammates to forget their bad start in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League and focus on victory against Posta Rangers at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani on Wednesday.

