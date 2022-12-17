Homeboyz, Nzoia turn on class to close in on Tusker

Kakamega Homeboyz and Nzoia Sugar secured crucial wins to cut Tusker's lead to two points on a day seven penalties were awarded in Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

Homeboyz ran riot over FC Talanta 4-2 at Bukhungu Stadium in a game where four penalties were awarded while Nzoia Sugar edged Nairobi City Stars 1-0 at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma also via a penalty.

At Nyayo Stadium, AFC Leopards' poor form continued after they lost 1-0 to Posta Rangers, for the first time in three years. The last time Ingwe was beaten by the mailmen was in January 2020.

Former champions Sofapaka's wait for the first win of the season continued after battling to a 1-1 draw with Ulinzi Stars at Ulinzi Complex in Langata Barracks, Nairobi.

In Thika, Bidco United lost 2-1 to KCB. The bankers had lost 2-1 to Nzoia Sugar last weekend at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani but put up an impressive performance to win the match.

At their Bukhungu Stadium base, Homeboyz Nigerian forward Michael Karamor netted a hat-trick from the spot to secure a 4-2 win for Abana ba Ingo over FC Talanta.

Karamor scored the penalties in the 16th, 25th and 47th minutes while Moses Mudavadi added the fourth in the 65th minute through a close range shot. The visitors got their two goals through Erick Lusala and Briann Yakhama who also netted a penalty.

“The officiating was poor. How can the referee add 16 minutes in the first half yet there was no injury or meaningful time wasted. The penalties were also not genuine and we feel bad that poor officiating has cost us,” said FC Talanta coach Ken Kenyatta after the game.

Nzoia Sugar also made it four wins out of five by beating Nairobi City Stars by a solitary goal at Sudi Stadium. The lone goal was netted by Boniface Munyendo also through a penalty kick in added time of the first half. This was after Simba wa Nairobi’s defender Rowland Makati fouled Nzoia Sugar forward Joseph Mwangi inside the box.

Munyendo sent Nairobi City Stars goalkeeper Elvis Ochoro the wrong way to score his third goal of the season having netted a brace against KCB last week. He is now joint top scorer with Tusker’s Ugandan forward Deogratius Ojok on three goals.

Both Nzoia Sugar and Homeboyz have now amassed 10 points, two below champions Tusker who are not in action this weekend.

Second half substitute Cavin Odongo came off the bench in the 79th minute and dispossessed Ingwe's defender Kayce Odhiambo for his first touch before firing home past Levis Opiyo.

Belgium coach Patrick Aussems blamed match officials for the loss but remained confident that they will register impressive results in their next fixture.

"We played well, dominated proceedings especially in the second half but failed to score goals," said Aussems.

He praised Victor Omune, Cliff Nyakeya and Joseph Lopaga who were introduced in the second half to replace Maxwell Otieno, Moses Lukhumwa and Jaffari Owiti.

At Ulinzi Sports Complex, the hosts conceded first as Batoto ba Mungu’s defender David Kasirye beat Ulinzi Stars 19-year-old goalkeeper Sylvaine Ricks Omondi from the spot in the 47th minute.

However, Ulinzi Stars restored parity late in the second half through Enosh Ochieng’s header which flew past custodian Mathias Kigonya.

Despite Brian ‘Rio’ Ndenga missing a penalty in the first half, KCB forward Kennedy Owino scored a brace to seal maximum points for the bankers.

Evergreen forward Stephen Waruru scored Bidco’s consolation goal in the 89th minute though it was not enough to earn them even a draw.

Saturday results

Ulinzi Stars 1-1 Sofapaka

AFC Leopards 0 -1 Posta Rangers

Bidco United 1-2 KCB

Nzoia Sugar 1-0 Nairobi City Stars

Kakamega Homeboyz 4-2 FC Talanta

Sunday fixture