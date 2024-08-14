Highway, Kobala players set for Bucharest training camp

National champions Highway Secondary School (boys) and Kobala Mixed Secondary School (girls) will depart on Saturday morning for a 10-day training camp in Bucharest, Romania.

The teams won the inaugural Europe Day Kenya Football Tournament at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi on May 17, representing Homa Bay and Nairobi counties.

During a briefing at the European Union offices in Nairobi, EU Ambassador to Kenya, Henrite Geiger, highlighted the importance of empowering disadvantaged youth through sports.

Related EU football cup in Malindi on Saturday Football

"The initiative to engage with youth began two years ago during the national elections as we aimed to empower young people.

“The players going to Romania will train with professionals, and some may be scouted by top European clubs while gaining insights into other cultures," said Geiger.

She added: "This experience goes beyond sports. They will learn about different cultures and connect with people globally, returning with a different mindset."

She said the success of the teams led to this training tour, organised by the Romanian Football Association.

The contingent will have 28 players, a coach, and the two respective school principals.