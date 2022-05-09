Hasten our registration, county football associations tell sports registrar

The County Football Associations (CFA) have urged the Sports Registrar to fast-track their respective registrations as they bid to take over management of the game.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Nairobi CFA chairman Charles Njoroge said the new football bodies will help plug the current gap in management.

"We urge the government through the Ministry of Sports to fast-track the remaining counties to hold elections so as to comply with the Sports Act. We will like to inform the country that 44 counties (out of 47) have sought registration with the Sports Registrar's Office," he said.

"We also request our government to allocate more funds to the Sports Registrar's office to enable her office to supervise the remaining elections."

The football administrator spoke a day before the end of the term of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Caretaker Committee led by retired Justice Aaron Ringera and TV journalist Linda Ogutu.

The Committee was put in place by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed in November 2021, hours after she disbanded Football Kenya Federation (FKF) amid reports of embezzlement of funds.

Embattled former FKF president Nick Mwendwa has since been charged with corruption in a case before the courts that remains active.

But football's world governing body, Fifa has outlawed the move and even slapped an indefinite suspension on Kenya as a result.

This means Kenyan clubs and national teams cannot compete in international assignments, and neither can local referees be allowed to officiate in international matches.

"The malpractices unearthed by the Sports Registrar's inspection of the FKF leading to the removal from office of the errand officials have not been solved," observed Njoroge.