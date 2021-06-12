Ambitious Kane holds key to England's Euro challenge

Austria's goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann (right) saves a shot from England's striker Harry Kane during their international friendly match at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, north-east England on June 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Scott Heppell | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • England have not won a major trophy since the 1966 World Cup and their under-achieving history is littered with heartache and embarrassment on the big stage.
  • One of their more painful defeats in recent years came at the hands of Croatia, who beat Southgate's men in the World Cup semi-finals in Russia three years ago.

London, United Kingdom

