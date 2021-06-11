Italy hammer Turkey in Euro 2020 opener

Italy's forward Lorenzo Insigne is congratulated for scoring his team's third goal during their Uefa Euro 2020 Group A match against Turkey at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on June 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Filippo Monteforte | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • All the goals came in the second half in front of a Stadio Olimpico that was filled to a quarter of its capacity.
  • Merih Demiral's own goal put Italy in front before Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne netted for Roberto Mancini's side in the Group A opener.

Rome, Italy

