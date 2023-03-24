Harambee Stars gear up for Iran friendly

Kenya men’s football team, Harambee Stars has stepped up preparations ahead of its first match in 15 months against Iran, which is ranked 24th by world football governing body Fifa.

On Friday, the team was putting final touches to its preparations ahead of Sunday’s departure for the international friendly match to be played in Tehran on Tuesday.

The game will be played at Azzadi Stadium in Tehran from 7pm on Tuesday and will be the first international match for the team since Fifa lifted its suspension on the country in November last year.

Kenya had been in the cold for over one and half years due to Fifa suspension which took effect on February 25 last year after Amina Mohamed, who was the Sports Cabinet Secretary at the time, disbanded Football Kenya Federation in November 2021 over mismanagement of public funds. Fifa read government interference in Amina’s actions.

Under the tutelage of Turkish coach Engin Firat, Kenya’s 24 -man travelling man squad Friday held intense training sessions in the morning and in the evening as the coach seeks victory against the highly ranked Asian football powerhouse.

A player at the camp who sought anonymity because he is not allowed to speak to the media told Nation Sport that they held focused training sessions at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani under Firat and the technical bench.

“We are doing well in the camp and having great sessions in the mornings and evenings. We have not been informed of the time we will be leaving (for Iran) but it should either be on Saturday (night) or Sunday,” the player said.

Stars will hold their final training session on Saturday at the same venue before they travel to Iran.

Football Kenya Federation has barred media from covering the training sessions. The federation has also remained mum on team preparations and squad selection.

However, FKF’s Head of Communication Pharise Kimaru said Firat is expected to address journalists on the team’s preparations, squad selection and travelling logistics on Saturday at 11am.

Stars will be facing Iran who are placed 24th in Fifa rankings and is the top-ranked team in Asia. In the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, Iran was drawn in Group 'B' with the United States of America, Wales and England.

The Persian Stars lost 6-2 to England in their opening group game, and Gareth Bale-led Wales 2-0 in their second match before going down 1-0 to USA in their last contest. They bowed out of the World Cup in the group stage.

Ahead of the Kenyan friendly, Iran, under the tutelage of country’s veteran footballer Amir Ghalenoei who is aged 59, on Thursday drew 1-1 with Russia at Azadi Stadium.

This was the first game for Ghalenoei’s team since he was appointed to the role on March 12 to replace Spanish tactician Felix Sanchez. Sanchez took over as coach of Ecuadorian national team.

Forward Mehdi Teremi, who plays for FC Porto in Portugal and scored two goals in the last World Cup, was on target for Iran after Russia had got an early goal via Anton Miranchuk’s spot-kick.