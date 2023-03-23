Gor Mahia striker Omala dropped as Firat names final squad

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat has dropped Football Kenya Federation Premier League leading goal scorer Benson Omala from the final squad which will play Iran on Tuesday in an international friendly match in Tehran.

Nation Sport has confirmed that the Gor Mahia striker has been dropped from the squad.

A source from Harambee Stars camp said Firat feels the striker doesn’t fit in his system, leaving questions on his future at the national team if the Turkish coach will still be in charge.

Omala has been on a terrific form in the league netting 19 goals in 20 matches, his tally lifting Gor to top of FKF-PL standings with 42 points.

Other players who were dropped on Thursday are Bandari defenders Mohamed Siraj and Andrew ‘Roma’ Juma.

On Wednesday, Firat dropped Nzoia Sugar duo of Hassan Beja and John Mwangi, AFC Leopards goalkeeper Levis Opiyo and KCB’S Maurice Ojwang.

The decision by Firat to drop Omala has received backlash from football fans who have questioned what is the future of Stars attack if young promising players such as Omala, 21 are left out of such a friendly.

The national team leaves the country for Tehran on Sunday ahead of the friendly contest which will be the first since Fifa lifted Kenya's suspension due to government interference.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi (Kenya Police), Ian Otieno (Zesco), Bryne Odhiambo (KCB).

Defenders: Daniel Anyembe (Viborg), Daniel Sakari (Tusker), Abud Omar (Kenya Police), Joseph Okumu (Gent), Brian Mandela (Sundowns), Johnstone Omurwa (Estrela), Eric Ouma (AIK), David Ochieng (Mathare United)

Midfielders: Amos Nondi (Ararat), Richard Odada (Philadelphia Union), Teddy Akumu (Sagan Tosu), Wilkims Ochieng (FC Koper), Victor Omune (AFC Leopards), Alpha Onyango (Gor Mahia), Kenneth Muguna (Azam), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari), Duke Abuya (Kenya Police)