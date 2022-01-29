Harambee Starlets forward Engesha joins UK-based agency

Tereza Engesha

Vihiga Queens striker Tereza Engesha celebrates a goal during their FKF Women Premier League match against Ulinzi Starlets on December 28, 2021 at Utalii Sports Ground in Nairobi, Kenya.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • LTA is an international player and club representation agency that has its main offices in London, England
  • Engesha who also plies her trade with three-time Kenya Women Premier League champions Vihiga Queens, now joins her teammates Jentrix Shikangwa and Cynthia Shilwatso who are currently under the same agency
  • Engesha was crowned best Centre Forward of the 2020/21 season during the inaugural WPL Awards organised by the Kenya Footballers Welfare Association

Harambee Starlets and Vihiga Queens forward Teresa “Terry” Engesha has been signed up by United Kingdom-based Lennart, Thomas and Anton (LTA) Agency.

