Harambee Starlets forward Engesha joins UK-based agency

Harambee Starlets and Vihiga Queens forward Teresa “Terry” Engesha has been signed up by United Kingdom-based Lennart, Thomas and Anton (LTA) Agency.

LTA is an international player and club representation agency that has its main offices in London, England.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Vihiga Queens and Starlets striker Teresa Engesha to LTA agency. Welcome to the team Teresa,” the agency shared on Twitter.

LTA has been in existence for the last decade assisting football clubs to secure the right talent for their teams by maximising professional potential through opportunities. So far they have done 274 transfers, signed 133 players from 109 clubs with 39 of them being from different countries.

“Once we got feedback from Cynthia Shilwatso on how the agency evaluated scouts for her, advised her on how international players survive abroad and helped her build her profile, we have been confident in the agency and we hope to continue working with them to get more of our players to sign lucrative deals beyond our borders,” said Michael Senelwa, CEO Vihiga Queens.

Engesha who also plies her trade with three-time Kenya Women Premier League champions Vihiga Queens, now joins her teammates Jentrix Shikangwa and Cynthia Shilwatso who are currently under the same agency.

Shikangwa is currently based in Turkey at top tier side Ragumruk Sportif Faaliyetler San on a year long deal while Shilwatso has been in Spain Division One side EDF Logrono since 2020.

“It’s exciting to see that other players from Vihiga are progressing in their football careers with the help of the LTA agency and that gives me confidence that I will be able to grow as well under their guidance. The future is definitely bright for female football players,” said Engesha, a St Paul’s Abwao Mixed Secondary School alumnus.

Engesha joined Vihiga Queens from Division One side Vihiga Leeds in 2015. She has won three consecutive Women Premier League titles at Vihiga Queens.

She made her senior team debut with Harambee Starlets in 2018 during their Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifier against Uganda.

In the same year, Engesha signed a three-month contract with the Swedish club Dalhem IF alongside compatriots Mary Kinuthia and Christine Nafula.

Engesha had an impressive run in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons emerging as WPL top scorer with 36 and 23 goals respectively.

She was named Player of the Match in Vihiga Queens' 2-0 win over Asfar Morocco during the 2021 Africa Women’s Champions League group stage matches.