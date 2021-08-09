Harambee Starlets defender lands European move

Harambee Starlets defender Dorcas Shikobe (left) vies with Zambia forward Barbra Banda

Harambee Starlets defender Dorcas Shikobe (left) vies with Zambia forward Barbra Banda during their fourth round Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifiers at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on November 8, 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The 31-year-old defender, who recently won the local league title with Thika Queens, arrived in Cyprus last week on Thursday ahead of the start of the 2021/22 season set to kick off in September
  • Shikobe was a key player for Thika Queens as they bagged their second Football Kenya Federation Women's Premier League title in June
  • Shikobe has been part of the national team since 2015 and competed at the 2016 Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) in Cameroon

Harambee Starlets captain Dorcas Shikobe has signed a one-year deal with Cyprus Division one side Lakatamia FC.

