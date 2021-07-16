Breaking news: Corporal Caroline Kangogo dead after allegedly shooting herself

Kenyan striker Esse Akida makes swift return to Europe

Esse Akida

Harambee Starlets forward Esse Akida (left) puts pen to paper to a two-year deal at Turkish giants Besiktas on February 17, 2020. Akida on July 15, 2021 joined Greek side FC PAOK Thessaloniki.

Photo credit: Pool | Besiktas FC
New Content Item (1)

By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The forward played for Kenya in their debut at the 2016 Africa Women Cup of Nations and scored in the match against Ghana.
  • She also featured in the Kenyan squad that represented the country in the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations Qualification match against Equatorial Guinea.

Kenyan international forward Esse Akida has made a return to Europe, this time with Greek Women Premier League giants FC PAOK Thessaloniki.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.