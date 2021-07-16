Kenyan striker Esse Akida makes swift return to Europe

Kenyan international forward Esse Akida has made a return to Europe, this time with Greek Women Premier League giants FC PAOK Thessaloniki.

Akida on February 17 last year joined Turkish giants Besiktas before returning to the Kenya Women's Premier League early this year where he guided Thika Queens to the league title.

Akida has signed a one-and-a-half-year deal with FC PAOK Thessaloniki, who are currently at the top of the table in the two Group league with 30 points gained from winning all their 10 matches played in the 11-team league.

Thika Queens coach Benta Achieng told Nation Sport that Akida was a great addition to her team and helped them win the league.

“Akida was a great addition to the team because of her experience. She is extremely hard working and a dedicated player who takes football very seriously and we couldn’t be more happier for her," Benta said.

"This opportunity is also a win for team, showing that we do produce players who can shine in whatever leagues across the world and that’s my joy as a coach,” she added.

Akida's contract with Besiktas was terminated mid 2020 when sports activities were suspended due to the Covid- 19 pandemic. Besiktas finished second with 42 points in the 12-team league at the 2019-20 season.



Akida previously played for Israeli women top tier side FC Ramat Hasharon for a year as well before switching to Besiktas.

Thika Queens secured the Kenya Women Premier League title after edging out Gaspo 3-0 in the play-offs finals at Nakuru Agricultural Show grounds. Akida scored the second goal in the encounter.

The forward played for Kenya in their debut at the 2016 Africa Women Cup of Nations and scored in the match against Ghana.