Gor Mahia sink Sofapaka to move to the top of the FKFPL table

Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia midfielder Peter Oudu (right) leaves Sofapaka forward Joseph Waithira (down) for dead during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on October 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Burundian striker Jules Ulimwengu's goal from close range on 24 minutes settled the tie between the two former champions in a well attended game at Kasarani.
  • The win saw K'Ogalo make it four wins out four and are now on top of the  standings having amassed 12 points.

Gor Mahia produced one of the finest displays this season to edge out Sofapaka 1-0 to move to the summit of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League standings at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

