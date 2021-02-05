Who will blink first? Gor, Leopards battle in high-stakes Mashemeji derby

Will reigning champions Gor Mahia extend their dominance over their arch rivals AFC Leopards for the fourth season or will Ingwe put an end to a poor record against K'Ogalo when the teams clash in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL)?

This will be known after 90 minutes of an expected mouth-watering clash between the two eternal rivals on Sunday.

K'Ogalo and Ingwe clash in the much awaited 89th “Mashemeji derby” at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on Sunday from 3pm. Of the 88 meeting between the two sides, Gor have won 30 times, AFC 27 times while 31 have ended in draws.

K'Ogalo strikers have scored the most goals in matches between the two clubs.

Gor’s Ugandan striker Dan Sserunkuma and Sammy Onyango 'Jogoo' lead with six goals each during their time at the club. With four goals, Wilberforce Mulamba has the most goals for AFC Leopards.

Unlike in the past when friendly fire between fans from the two clubs took centre stage on the match day, Sunday’s match will be played behind closed doors to guard against the spread of coronavirus.

Although the government allowed resumption of some contact sports, fans are not yet allowed back inside the stadium.

Gor have won the past seven meetings between the clubs but the team is currently struggling. K'Ogalo are sixth in the FKF-PL table with 15 points, three less than fourth-placed AFC Leopards.

So far, Gor have conceded 10 goals in contrast to their opponents who have let in only six in eight matches.

Gor the favourites

But recent statistics favour Gor, who have won the league 19 times against 13 for Leopards.

In the 2017/18 season, the teams drew in the first leg 1-1, but Gor won the second 3-0. In the 2018 season, Gor won the first leg 2-1 and the second 2-0.

In 2019, Gor continued their dominance, winning the first leg 3-1 and the second 4-1. Ivorian striker Yikpe Ghislain bagged a brace, and Clifton Miheso and Lawrence Juma scored a goal each in the 4-1 victory, while Burundian Tresor Ndikumana scored Leopards’ consolation.

The teams only clashed in the first leg played of the 2020 season on March 8 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gor won by a solitary goal, courtesy of Boniface Omondi's second half strike.

The last time AFC Leopards beat Gor Mahia was in March 2016 when second-half substitute Lamine Diallo’s lone goal in the 83rd minute sank the hosts. Ingwe was then under the tutelage of Belgian tactician Ivan Minnaert.

That victory also ended Gor's 35-match unbeaten streak under the then coach Frank Nuttal.

AFC Leopards captain Robinson Kamura says his team is determined to break the jinx as they seek a fourth consecutive win in the league.

"I know form doesn't count in derby matches but we have maintained our squad for the past two seasons and that is why we are having good results in the league. The losses on the derby have been many and we are ready to turn tables," Kamura told Nation Sport.

The 26-year-old defender has not won any derby against K'Ogalo since joining the den in 2017 from Mathare United.

Ulimwengu confident

On the other hand, Gor Mahia’s leading goalscorer in the league, Jules Ulimwengu says, the derby is a must-win for the team to not only catch up with their arch rivals but so that the club also fights to be among the top teams as they aim for the fifth consecutive crown.

The Burundian striker has scored five goals for K'Ogalo.

"We have had vigorous training sessions under our new coach and just because they are above doesn't translate to a win for them. Every player is prepared to give his best and I'm confident of a win," said the 21-year-old forward.