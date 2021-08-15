German legendary striker Gerd Mueller dies at 75

Gerd Mueller

A file picture taken on October 20, 1973 shows Portuguese football legend Eusebio da Silva Ferreira, more commonly known as Eusebio (left) and German forward Gerd Mueller posing for photos during an awards ceremony in Paris after receiving respectively the golden and silver shoes for being the best goal scorers in Europe.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • "Today is a sad, black day for FC Bayern and its fans," said Bayern president Herbert Hainer.

Berlin

