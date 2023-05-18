From Mathare to Rwanda with love: Atieno fires Rayon Sports to top flight

Kenyan international striker Judith Atieno is happy after firing her Rayon Sports Women FC to the Rwanda Women's First Division League in her first season at the club.

Atieno, who scored an impressive 43 goals in 20 matches at the club this term, missed the first leg of the campaign following a delay to secure her work permit.

"The 2022/23 season had its ups and downs but through hard work and discipline we made it. Our dream of lifting the trophy has finally come to pass after a collective effort," said Atieno.

Club captain Imanizabayo Florence is the club's top scorer with 60 goals in all competitions.

The Kenyan was named the second tier’s Player of the Month for March where she was given a trophy, training kits and Sh13,000.

She was in the race alongside strikers Mukeshimana Dorothee and Imanizabayo.

Atieno said being among the top scorers in the league is a dream come true.

Rayon were crowned the 2022/23 second division champions after beating Indhangarwa WFC 4-3 on penalties after the match ended with both teams tied 1-1 in regular time on Sunday.

The Kenyan scored the lone goal for Rayon in the 20th minute of the game before Indhangarwa equalised in the 53rd minute.

"I thank the management for the huge support they have accorded us. To the technical bench, my teammates and the fans who have been with us from the beginning, a big thank you, you have been amazing," added Atieno.

In 2018, she won the Division One League title with Mathare United Women and was the league top scorer with 37 goals in 30 matches.

The following year, she scored 28 goals in 30 matches in the Kenya Women’s Premier League but Mathare were relegated to the lower tier in 2021.

The former Ruaraka Girls and Aunty Babes Academy player was part of the Kenya Under 20 provisional squad that was called to camp in May 2019 in preparation for Cecafa Under 20 Women Championships that was held in Nairobi that year.

Atieno, 22, was born and bred in Kasabuni, Ruaraka area, Nairobi and followed in the footsteps of her father who was a football player.

"I come from a sporting family. My dad was a football player while my mum played netball. My love for football started way back when I was 12 years old. My first competition was against Kayole Starlets where I scored a brace and since then I have never looked back," added Atieno.