Former Harambee Stars coach Migne lands new role

EX- Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne reacts on the touchline during their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match against Ethiopia at the Kasarani Stadium on October 14, 2018. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

  • He also had short stints with the Equatorial Guinea national team and top flight South African side Marumo Gallants.
  • Migne and Song's first assignment is the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification against Algeria on March 23 and 29.

Former Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne has been appointed Cameroon assistant coach.

