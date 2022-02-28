Former Harambee Stars coach Migne lands new role

Former Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne has been appointed Cameroon assistant coach.

The Frenchman is set to assist Cameroon legend Rigobert Song as per a communique released by the Cameroon Football Associaion on Monday.

Song played alongside Samuel Eto'o, now Cameroon FA President, during a chequered international career, whose highlights includes the continental title triumphs in 2000 and 2002.

He takes over from Portuguese António Conceição da Silva Oliveira, who led the Indomitable Lions to third place in the delayed Africa Cup of Nations hosted in the country in January.

Migne managed Kenya between 2018 and 2019 and is remembered for leading Kenya to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after a 15-year absence following memorable wins over Ethiopia and Ghana.

He left the role after a disappointing outing at the Nations Cup in Egypt marred with losses to Senegal and Algeria.

He also had short stints with the Equatorial Guinea national team and top flight South African side Marumo Gallants.