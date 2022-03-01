Rigobert Song appointed Cameroon coach on orders of president Biya

In this file photo taken on June 10, 2010 Cameroon's striker Samuel Eto'o (left) and defender Rigobert Song jog during the first training session of the national football team at Northlands School in Durban, on the eve of the South Africa 2010 World Cup kick off.
Song was named on February 28, 2022 the new coach of Cameroon's national football team.
 

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Song, who played in England, France, Italy, Germany and Turkey during his club career, is the Indomitable Lions' all-time leading appearance maker with 137.
  • He played in four World Cups and won the 2000 and 2002 Africa Cup of Nations titles.
  • Song was also the coach of the Cameroon Under-21 side.

Yaoundé, Cameroon

