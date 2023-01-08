Former Cameroon international Modeste M'Bami, 40, dies

Former Cameroon international and Olympic gold medallist Modeste M'Bami has died at the age of 40, his agent said on Saturday.

"I was talking to his girlfriend who confirmed the news to me," Franck Belhassen told AFP, adding that M'Bami died in Le Havre.

According to sports daily L'Equipe, M'Bami died of a heart attack.

M'Bami was an Olympic gold medallist with Cameroon in Sydney in 2000 and played 38 times for the Indomitable Lions including the final of the 2003 Confederations Cup and final of the Africa Cup of Nations five years later.

In his club career, he featured for Paris Saint-Germain, where he won two French Cups, and Marseille.

"PSG learned with deep sadness of the death today of our former player Modeste M'Bami. The club offers its sincere condolences to his family and loved ones," wrote PSG on their Twitter account.

Marseille mourned his "sudden death" while Le Havre expressed "tremendous sadness".

After a club career in France, M'Bami, who was born in Yaounde, also played in Spain, China, Saudi Arabia and Colombia.

M'Bami returned to France and spent two seasons at Le Havre from 2014 until 2016.

Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto'o Fils said that M'bami left too soon.

Rigobert Song, another former teammate and current coach of the Indomitable Lions, shared a photo of M’bami after a training session at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana eulogising him as a talented player.

“I will never forget your cheerfulness, your talent and your zest for life. Rest in peace my little brother (Modeste M’bami)," Song said.

In November 2019, M’bami rejected an appointment by the Cameroon FA as the Team Manager of the national team ahead of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) that the country hosted which Morocco won.

The Olympics gold medalist said his refusal was in part because of poor relationship between the federation and former players appointed to similar positions.

The Cameroon FA had not communicated on the former midfielder’s death at the time of this report.



