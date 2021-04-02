Football players stare at bleak future, beg for stimulus package

Gor Mahia striker Wilson Silva (centre) celebrates his goal with teammates during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Bidco United at Kasarani Annex on March 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nation Sport has independently confirmed that all football clubs have suspended their training sessions and most of their players are now idling in the estates with nothing much to do
  • Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava said the government should not let players to suffer but instead allow the leagues to resume but with tougher  Covid-19 guidelines
  • Nzoia Sugar chairman Evans Kadenge wondered why the government suspended football yet there were very few cases of the virus transmission in the league


Elite football players across the country are staring at an uncertain future following the government’s decision to suspend sports last Friday as part of measures to contain the steep rise in Covid-19 cases.

