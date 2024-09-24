Football aspirants threaten to sue electoral board over its location 

Three Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidential hopefuls, former Nyanza FKF boss Tom Alila, former Kenya international Sammy “Kempes” Owino, and Murang’a Seal vice chairman Hussein Mohammed, have voiced their opposition to the body’s Electoral Board decision to base its headquarters at Kandanda House, Kasarani, in Nairobi.

Speaking to Nation Sport Tuesday, Alila likened the board’s decision to having the Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission (IEBC) operating from the State House.

He said that as candidates, they may file a petition in court if the board operates from Kandanda House.

“I strongly object to the decision by the Electoral Board to have its office at Kandanda House. Honestly, how will they conduct free and fair elections when they are based where some of the people who have expressed interest to vie in the elections are operating from?” posed Alila.

“As candidates we are even ready to raise money and have them (Electoral Board) operate from a different location. We will consult and agree on the way forward but let it be known that we will file a petition in court if they don’t relocate to a neutral place,” added Alila.

Speaking to the press after their unveiling at Villa Rosa Kempinski in Nairobi on Monday, the Electoral Board’s chairman Hesbon Owilla announced that their office will be based at Kandanda House.

The move has caused jitters among football stakeholders since Kandanda House is the headquarters of FKF.

But Owilla allayed fears that the polls will not be credible, free, and fair.

“It is a space where we will be interacting with all the contestants and it is incumbent upon all those contestants to interact with us and see what it looks like and if they have any issue they can raise it. It is not a space for any individual but to ensure there is a credible election," said Owilla.

In a statement on Monday, Mohammed said the board must demonstrate its independence by operating in a neutral location.

He also urged the board to work with IEBC in conducting the polls to ensure credibility.

“This is crucial to ensure the electoral process remains free from undue influence by current FKF officials, many of whom are also contenders…IEBC has the technical expertise and experience necessary to ensure a credible and transparent process,” said the Extreme Sports Chief Executive Officer.

To avoid voter register manipulation, he called for it to be made public and protected from tampering.

Mohammed also wants the board to comply with the provision of the Sports Act 2013 and Kenyan Constitution 2010, all voter register disputes and other electoral grievances to be resolved at the grassroots level where they originate from and not Nairobi and polling stations for branch grassroots elections be located at county headquarters.