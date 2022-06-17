FKF-PL: IDAC ruling sends AFC Leopards fifth

The Independent Disciplinary and Appeals Committee (IDAC) has ruled in AFC Leopards’ favour over their aborted Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) clash with Ulinzi Stars at Kericho Green Stadium.

IDAC, which comprises five members, and headed by former Fifa referee GMT Ottieno have thus awarded Leopards a 2-0 victory in the match that was scheduled for March 9.

Ulinzi were the hosts of the clash where Ingwe declined to take to the pitch on grounds that the soldiers provided an ill-equipped ambulance.

Then, Leopards team doctor Patrick Ngusale told Nation Sport that the ambulance availed by the hosts had no defibrillator.

“The ambulance lacked a defibrillator, which resuscitates a patient who has a serious problem or gets a heart attack. If it is not there then it is dangerous because a patient can lose his or her life before reaching the hospital. It is better to be safe than sorry,” said Ngusale then.

On Thursday , IDAC agreed with Leopards, ruling: “Matter heard on June 7, 2022 in full. Match awarded to AFC Leopards on a 2-0 basis with consequences that the three points at stake are also awarded to AFC Leopards.”

The committee’s other members are; Asha Ramadhan, Murunga Munyefu, Josephat Murila and Bob Oyugi. In the just concluded FKF-PL season, Leopards finished sixth on 46 points. The IDAC’s victory thus propelled them to joint fifth on the log with 49 points thanks to superior head-to-head stats over Nairobi City Stars.

Leopards beat City Stars 1-0 in the first-leg meeting, while the reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 stalemate. They are tied on points at 49, goals scored at 42 and goals conceded at 34.

In some of the other matters before it, IDAC failed to make a decision on the aborted clash between Ulinzi versus Sofapaka and Gor Mahia versus Vihiga Bullets on grounds that the cases are before another judicial body, the Sports Disputes Tribunal.

Just like Leopards, Sofapaka declined to take to the pitch at Kericho Green Stadium on January 8 on grounds that the soldiers provided an ill-equipped ambulance for the clash.

The clash between Gor and Vihiga on February 13 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani was abandoned at half-time due to chaos.

Both Sofapaka and Gor moved to the John Ohaga-led Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) to challenge the FKF-Caretaker Committee decisions on the matters.

On the matter between Sofapaka and Ulinzi, the Caretaker Committee directed that the match be replayed. But the “Batoto ba Mungu” moved to SDT and obtained an injunction not to honour the clash.

On the matter between Gor and Vihiga, the Caretaker Committee ruled in favour of the latter which K’Ogalo successfully challenged in the SDT.

The SDT is yet to issue a ruling on the matter while Vihiga have been relegated to the National Super League after finishing 17th with 21 points.

IDAC also failed to rule on the matter between champions Tusker and Gor over crowd trouble in their 1-1 draw at Thika Stadium in Kiambu on April 9, stating it is before another judicial body.