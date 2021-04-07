FKF-PL clubs staring at crisis as ban on sport bites

Triple5Bet General Manager Paolo Abenavoli (left) with Mathare United chairman Bob Munro during their partnership launch in Nairobi on December 1, 2020.

Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • President Uhuru Kenyatta banned all sporting activities in the country on March 26, as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus
  • Several local football club officials Wednesday told Nation Sport they have stopped team training, and resorted to sharing individual training programs with their respective players which are monitored by the fitness coaches
  • Of grave concern to the officials is the economic hardship that sportspersons might be forced to cope with, should the suspension of sporting activities persist

With sporting activities suspended in the country due to the spike in Covid-19 cases, various football clubs have moved to ensure that their players remain fit, by coming up with unique training programs.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.