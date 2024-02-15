FKF warn Sports Registrar not to interfere with polls

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has warned Sports Registrar Rose Wasike against interfering with the body’s polls slated for October.

In a letter, through E. K. Mutua and Company Advocates, the federation states that “all stakeholders” and not only the Sports Registrar, should determine whether or not their president Nick Mwendwa can seek re-election.

“In our respective view, your assertion that some individuals are not eligible for election amounts to interference with (as opposed to the mandate of “registration and regulation of sports organization…”) the electoral process. We believe all stakeholders and third parties should await determination (on eligibility) by the relevant FKF bodies (Electoral Committee, Appeals Committee, Electoral Board, the General Assembly, etc.) which are mandated by the FKF constitution to conduct elections,” the February 9 letter read.

Applied their minds

“It is after the said bodies have applied their minds to and interpreted the Kenya Constitution, the FKF Constitution, the Sports Act, Fifa Statutes, and other relevant laws that their decision(s) may be put to the legal test.”

Sports Registrar Rose Wasike has clearly stated that Mwendwa and several members of the FKF Executive Community are not eligible for re-election in the forthcoming polls having served the constitutionally accepted two terms.

In a letter dated January 30 that was seen by Nation Sport, Wasike asserted that Mwendwa, who’s served as FKF president for eight years, was barred from seeking another four-year term by the country’s law, in this case the Sports Act.

The Sports Act limits the mandate of a sports administrator to two four-year terms.