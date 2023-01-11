FKF-PL: Wazito secure their first win of the season

Former champions Mathare United Wednesday battled to a 1-1 draw against Posta Rangers in a rescheduled Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at Moi International Sports Center Kasarani Annex.

In another clash of the day, Wazito picked maximum points for the first time this season after beating Vihiga Bullets 3-1 at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

At Kasarani, Calvin Odongo fired the mailmen ahead in the 39th minute after some good work from forward Brian Marita on the right wing.

Odongo finished off Marita's cross past Mathare custodian Brian Opiyo. The teenage goalkeeper started his first league game as coach Boniface Omondi opted to rest the experienced Mustapha Oduor.

However, Chris Owino levelled for the Slum Boys with a spectacular strike in the 65th minute.

The winger curved the ball from the left flank past an outstretched Brandon Obiero to restore parity.

The draw took Posta's points tally to 12, but they still sit seventh from eight games.

Mathare United coach Boniface Omondi was happy with the result saying it shows they are improving in every game and can match experienced teams in the league.

"My players have done well, contained our opponents and I'm satisfied with this draw. I can't say we are targeting the league title, but in this match we rectified the mistakes we made in the last match and the progress makes me happy," said Omondi.

His opposite number John Kamau however bemoaned wasted chances which saw them drop two points in a game he was targeting maximum points.

"We wasted chances and didn't get what we wanted since you approach a game to get three points. Today we played well but missed chances and that shows we have to work in our attack," said Kamau.

At Bukhungu, goals from Abubakar Eneji, Hillary Otieno and Cliff Oruko gave Wazito its maiden win this season.

Striker Vincent Ogola scored a consolation goal for Bullets to take his tally this season to four goals.