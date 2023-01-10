FKF-PL: Bullets eye Wazito scalp, Mathare chase first win

Vihiga Bullets coach George Owuoko is optimistic that his side will build on their first win of the season when they tackle Wazito in a rescheduled a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Bukhungu Stadium on Wednesday.

In another game scheduled for Wednesday, bottom-placed Mathare United will play Posta Rangers at Moi International Sports Center Kasarani Annex.

Owuoko told Nation Sport that thrashing Nairobi City Stars 4-2 on Sunday has given his side the confidence ahead of Wednesday's match.

Twenty-year-old forward Vincent Ogola bagged a hat-trick and Owuoko is optimistic the best is yet come out from the striker.

"Despite the dire financial needs our club is facing, the young boys we have in this team have demonstrated they are hungry for success. It was a big win against City Stars and beating Wazito will also help us build confidence as we face other experienced sides in the league," said Owuoko.

Bullets are 15th on three points after three rounds, while Wazito are 17th without a point from the same number of games.

Owuoko also praised 17-year-old Thomas Odhiambo and striker Enock Masinza.

"Odhiambo is the youngest player in KPL and has two assists, while Masinza has scored two goals and has four assists. I expect the duo to continue doing well and turn out to be the best players this season," he added.

Bullets and Wazito kicked off their season late due to a tussle between FKF and Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) on the fate of last season's league.

The duo were relegated last season, but were offered a life line after FKF got a stay order from a constitutional court against SDT's decision to uphold last season's leagues.

Wazito and Bullets have only met twice in FKF-PL and that was last season.

Bullets won first leg 4-2, while Wazito bagged maximum points in the second leg with a 2-0 victory.

At Kasarani, Mathare United have an uphill task against Posta Rangers whom they have not beaten in six matches. The last time the Slum Boys won against Rangers in FKF-PL was on March 28, 2019.

While Mathare are bottom and yet to win after three rounds, Rangers have played seven rounds and sit seventh on 11 points.

The mailmen lost 2-0 to former champions Gor Mahia on Sunday in Thika.

Mathare United lost 4-0 to 2009 champions Sofapaka on Sunday at Ruaraka Grounds.

Wednesday's Fixtures

Vihiga Bullets v Wazito (Bukhungu Stadium, 3pm)