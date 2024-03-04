FKF-PL: Ulinzi, Police share spoils at Lang'ata

Ulinzi Stars and Kenya Police on Monday battled to a barren draw in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi.

The clash dubbed the ‘disciplined forces’ derby was tough, with the two teams creating few scoring chances.

Following the draw, Police, who are fifth in the log with 38 points, extended their unbeaten run to seven matches.

Thanks to a superior goal difference, Ulinzi have climbed two places up to 12th with 26 points. They however, remain without a win in their last three matches.

“It was a very tough match against a very formidable side so I would say that that is a point gained for us,” said Ulinzi coach Anthony Kimani, adding that the withdrawal of dangerous winger Boniface Muchiri affected his team.

Muchiri was replaced at the restart by Edward Odhimabo.

“My defenders were very good today considering that they were playing against a strong team. If we keep on playing the way we have done and utilise the chances we create, I’m pretty sure we will pick many points which will help us finish in a respectable position,” added Kimani.

Police coach Salim Babu said: “It has been a good run because since I was promoted as the team’s coach, we have not lost a match. Our plan is to continue with the momentum in the remaining matches. We will play better in our next match and win."

The best scoring opportunity in the match arrived two minutes from time when unmarked South Sudanese striker Tito Okello rattled the upright with Ulinzi’s goalkeeper Michael Wanyama beaten.

Earlier in the first half, the towering striker should have done better on 26 minutes than sending his close-range header into the hands of Wanyama.

Under pressure from his marker, Okello attempted to make amends immediately but his low, close-range shot did not worry the Ulinzi custodian.

At the half-hour mark, Ulinzi broke on the other end through Michiri but there was no red shirt in Police’s box to connect to his cross.

Three minutes later, new signing Lashan Mootian was not lucky with his cross to the far left not finding someone to connect.

In the 53rd minute, Mootian attempted to find the breakthrough with an ambitious drive but the experienced Police goalkeeper Patrick Matasi was alert.