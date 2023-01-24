FKF-PL: Tusker battle Ulinzi, AFC dare Police

Leaders Tusker and Ulinzi Stars on Wednesday clash at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani Annex in the highlight fixture of the mid-week Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) matches.

Twelve time champions AFC Leopards welcome Kenya Police at Nyayo National Stadium in what is also expected to be an entertaining game.

Nineteen time champions Gor Mahia face struggling FC Talanta at MISC Kasarani in Thursday's only game.

Other fixtures on Wednesday will see KCB and Nzoia Sugar, who are second and third respectively, face limping Bandari and Vihiga Bullets.

The brewers, under the tutelage of coach Robert Matano, lead the standings on 23 points from 10 matches, while the soldiers are on 19 points from 11 encounters.

Last season, Ulinzi Stars held champions Tusker to a barren draw in both legs.

The last time Tusker lost to the soldiers in the league was on October 26, 2019.

At Nyayo, AFC Leopards and Kenya Police will be looking to build on their recent good form.

After a poor run, Leopards beat Mathare United 2-1 and Bandari 2-0 in their last two games, while Kenya Police last lost a league match on December 3 (1-0 loss to Kakamega Homeboyz).

Last season, Leopards won the second leg 3-0 after the two sides battled to a barren draw in the first leg.

Kenya Police are seventh on the log with 15 points from nine matches, while Leopards are ninth on 14 points from 11 games.

In Western Kenya, Nzoia Sugar will be hoping to bounce back from their defeat to Police.

"We were just unlucky against Kenya Police because we missed so many scoring opportunities. In football, anything is possible and we are not under rating Bullets even as we target maximum points," said Nzoia Sugar midfielder Boniface Munyendo.

No team has bagged three points at Sudi Stadium this season with only Bandari and Kakamega Homeboyz collecting a point each.

Bandari held Nzoia Sugar to a barren draw on November 26, 2022 while Homeboyz played out a 1-1 draw against the former champions on January 8.

Last season, Nzoia beat Bullets by a solitary goal in the first leg, while the second leg at Sudi ended in a barren draw.

On Thursday, K'Ogalo will again bank on red-hot striker Benson Omala to secure victory against FC Talanta.

Last season, Gor beat FC Talanta 2-0 in the first leg and also triumphed in the reverse fixture 2-1.

Omala, who leads the scoring charts with nine goals, scored a hat-trick against Bullets last weekend.

On the other hand, FC Talanta striker Brian Yakhama is Omala's closest challenger with seven goals.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated)

Wednesday

Nairobi City Stars v Wazito (Ruaraka, 2pm)

AFC Leopards v Kenya Police (Nyayo)

Nzoia Sugar v Vihiga Bullets (Sudi)

Kariobangi Sharks v Bandari (Kasarani)

KCB v Posta Rangers (Kasarani Annex)

Bidco United v Mathare United (Utalii)

Kakamega Homeboyz v Sofapaka (Bukhungu)

Tusker v Ulinzi Stars (Kasarani Annex, 3.15pm)

Thursday