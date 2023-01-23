FKF-PL: No clear favourite in title race

This season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title race is turning out to be an exciting one with four points separating the top five teams.

The Golden Boot is also another interesting fight that is so far a two-horse race between Gor Mahia's Benson Omala and Brian Yakhama of FC Talanta

Omala netted a hat-trick in their 3-1 win over Vihiga Bullets to take his tally to nine and leapfrog Yakhama, who has seven.

Defending champions Tusker beat Sofapaka by a solitary goal at Moi International Sports Center Kasarani Annex to reclaim top spot, while second- placed KCB and Nzoia Sugar who are third, dropped points against Ulinzi and Kenya Police respectively.

The brewers have 23 points from 10 matches, while KCB, who played out to a barren draw against Ulinzi Stars at Kasarani, are on 22 points from 11 games.

Nzoia Sugar's 2-0 loss to Kenya Police at Nyayo National Stadium left them on 21 points from 11 games.

Gor Mahia, who have played nine games, sit fourth on 20 points, while Ulinzi Stars are fifth on 19 points after 11 ties.

The league enters its 12th round on Wednesday and fans can expect more twists.

"We just have to keep pushing. I'm not worried because we will always fight to stay at the top, but as it stands, the season is still to early to call," said Tusker coach Robert Matano.

Kariobangi Sharks overtook Tusker as the highest scoring side so far after their impressive 5-1 thumping of Posta Rangers at Kasarani Annex.

Coach William Muluya's charges have scored 18 goals, two more than Tusker.

Gor Mahia and Kenya Police have conceded the least number of goals (four).

Vihiga Bullets, who are second last and Nairobi City Stars (15th), have conceded 17 goals each.

Mathere United remains the only side yet to win a game this season. The Slum Boys are bottom with just one point.

Sky is the limit

Omala is looking to shatter the league goal scoring record of 26 goals held by former Gor Mahia striker Maurice 'Sonyi' Ochieng' achieved during the 1976 season.

Omala scored two penalties and a bullet header during their win over Vihiga Bullets at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

"I have set my eyes on the Golden Boot and will continue pushing since it comes with collective efforts from my teammates," said the 21-year-old former Western Stima and Kisumu Day striker.