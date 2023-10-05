FKF-PL: Shabana face Tusker at Kasarani, Posta host Nzoia

Shabana will be seeking their first win of the 2023/24 Football Kenya Federation Premier League campaign on Friday when they face former champions Tusker at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Shabana, back in the big boys league after 17 years in the lower tiers of Kenyan football, are still searching for their first victory of the season and face a Tusker side that has been inconsistent.

Tusker have two wins, as many draws and a loss in their five matches this far, while Shabana have drawn three and lost two.

Shabana came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with AFC Leopards in their last league match at Ulinzi Sports Complex on Sunday and will be hoping to get the better of Robert Matano's brewers, who were held to a 0-0 draw by FC Talanta in their last outing.

“We are prepared for the game because we want not only to improve but win our first match. Tusker have an experienced squad but from our performance in the last game against AFC Leopards where we came from a goal down, it showed we can even hold and beat the top teams,” said Shabana midfielder Peter Ogechi.

Ogechi, 33, has scored two goals this season, including the equaliser against Leopards last weekend. He also scored the opening goal in their 1-1 draw against Kenya Police two weeks ago.

Elsewhere, leaders Posta Rangers will be keen to stay unbeaten when they face Nzoia Sugar at Kasarani Annex while Kakamega Homeboyz host FC Talanta at Bukhungu Stadium on Friday.

Nzoia lost by a solitary goal to newbies Murang’a Seal at their Sudi Stadium backyard in Bungoma last weekend, while Rangers beat Kariobangi Sharks 1-0.

Last season, Nzoia Sugar beat Posta Rangers 3-2 in the second leg, while the first leg ended in a 1-1 draw. The mailmen have beaten the cane cutters only once in the last four matches.

On Saturday, the highlight match of the weekend, will see eternal rivals Gor Mahia visit AFC Leopards in the Mashemeji Derby at Kasarani.

Under fire Ulinzi Stars coach Anthony ‘Modo’ Kimani will hope for better days when the soldiers host Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Former champions Sofapaka hope to start life under the tutelage of new tactician Ezekiel Akwana with victory when they travel to St Sebastian Park to face Murang’a Seal on Saturday.

Bottom place Sofapaka have just one-point this season.

Fixtures (All matches start at 3pm unless stated)

Friday

Kakamega Homeboyz v FC Talanta (Bukhungu)

Posta Rangers v Nzoia Sugar (Kasarani Annex)

Tusker v Shabana (Kasarani)

Saturday

Nairobi City Stars v Kenya Police (Police Sacco)

Murang’a Seal v Sofapaka (St Sebastian Park)

Ulinzi Stars v Kariobangi Sharks (Ulinzi Sports Complex)

AFC Leopards v Gor Mahia (Kasarani)

Monday

Muhoroni Youth v KCB (Muhoroni Stadium)