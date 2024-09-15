FKF-PL: Posta stun AFC Leopards, KCB go top

AFC Leopards Sunday suffered their first defeat of the 2024/25 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) season after they went down by a solitary goal to Posta Rangers at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

At the same time, 10-man KCB defeated hosts Murang’a Seal 2-0 at SportPesa Arena in Murang’a, while Bandari beat newcomers Mara Sugar 1-0 at the Mombasa Sports Club.

Kakamega Homeboyz and 2008 champions Mathare United battled to a barren draw at Mumias Sports Complex. Leopards, who are eyeing their first league title since 1998, began their campaign brightly when they hammered Mathare 4-0.

Their vocal supporters had hoped that Ingwe would build on that big win, but Rangers proved a tough nut to crack for them.

With the slim win, the Mailmen are unbeaten in two matches as they battled to a 1-1 draw with Bandari in their season opener. Defender Haniff Wesongah and Patrick Otieno’s goals in the 46 and 60 minutes respectively propelled KCB over Seal.

KCB debutante Danson Kiprono was sent off after receiving a second booking in extra time.

KCB tops the league with four points, similar to Kariobangi Sharks, Posta Rangers, and Bandari. KCB battled to a barren draw with Kariobangi Sharks in their season opener, while Seal defeated Ulinzi Stars by a solitary goal. At Mombasa Sports Club, Drona Openda's own goal in the first half enabled Bandari to secure maximum points against Mara.

Bandari started the game on a fast note dominating the proceeding and got their first chance in the 15th minute when David Sakwa put through Burundi striker Shassiri Nahimana, who sent a powerful shot that missed the target.

In the 34th minute, Bandari got their lone goal when Shassiri's shot hit the side post and the ball touched defender Openda into the net. In the second half, Mara Sugar fought hard to get an equaliser, but Bandari's defenders worked tirelessly to deprive the visitors a share of the spoils.

Mara defeated Homeboyz 3-0 in their opening match. Bandari coach Ken Odhiambo said despite the victory, he was not happy with the pace of his players.

“The speed of our players was not good and we’re going to the drawing board to work on increasing our pace,” he said. His Mara Sugar counterpart George Midenyo was impressed by the team spirit.

“As it is our first season in the country’s top league, we’re aiming to make sure we survive the big drop,” said Midenyo.

Strong debut

On Saturday, coach Jackline Juma made a strong debut as the first female coach to lead a team in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) by guiding FC Talanta to a 1-0 win over 2009 champions Sofapaka.

Alex Juma scored a 95th-minute penalty to lead Talanta to the crucial win over the Batoto ba Mungu at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

In other matches, Kariobangi Sharks upset Tusker 3-2 at Dandora Stadium in Nairobi, while Nairobi City Stars battled to a 1-1 draw with Bidco United at the same venue.

Juma’s debut in FKF-PL was delayed after their opening fixture against 21-time champions Gor Mahia was postponed since K’Ogalo were facing South Sudanese side Al Merreikh Bentiu in the first preliminary round of the 2024/25 Caf Champions League.

She became the first woman in the 61-year history of the league to occupy the technical bench as head coach of a top-flight team. The former Harambee Star player joined Talanta on a one-year deal from Gor Mahia Queens in the National Women’s Super League.

Last season, Talanta survived relegation narrowly after they finished 15th with 37 points.

For Sofapaka, the slim defeat means they still have a lot of work to do since they have now lost in their two opening matches. The team coached by Robert Matano fell by a solitary goal to 13-time champions Tusker in their first match.

It was only on Wednesday that Fifa lifted the transfer ban it imposed on the club due to monies owed to its former players Abdull Fiston, David Nshimirimana, and Moussa Omar.

At Dandora Stadium, a second-half goal from Keith Imbali and a brace by Ali Salim saw Sharks rally from two goals down to defeat Tusker 3-2. Ryan Ogam and Charles Momanyi had put Tusker on the path to victory with first-half goals.