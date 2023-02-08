FKF-PL: Nzoia hit Sharks to go four points clear

Three second-half goals helped Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) leaders Nzoia Sugar secure a vital 3-1 win over hosts Kariobangi Sharks at Utalii Sports Ground in Nairobi on Wednesday.

In another early kick-off the day, substitute Alvin Mangeni scored a brace in one minute to inspire on-form Kenya Police to a 2-1 win over Nairobi City Stars at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani Annex.

Sharks took an early lead through Keith Imbali’s seventh minute strike, but Nzoia returned from the break a rejuvenated side.

John Mwangi leveled for the Millers on 50 minutes, before Felicien Okanda gave the visitors the lead one minute later.

Sharks’ Collins Obanda scored in his own net in the 73rd to extend Nzoia’s lead.

The win was Nzoia’s ninth of the season and cemented their lead of the 18-team league with 31 points, four above second-placed Police.

Sharks, who have now not won their last three matches, are 12th with 16 points.

At MISC Kasarani Annex, Police rallied from behind to register their eight win of the season.

Veteran striker Ezekiel Odera put City Stars ahead at the stroke of halftime when he latched on a long pass to beat Police’s goalkeeper Job Ochieng and defender Harun Shakava to slot home in the empty net.

Mangei, who replaced Clifton Miheso at the break, brought the matter to parity at the hour mark with a strike to the roof of the net after being assisted by Duke Abuya.

He added another one minute later to the delight of the Police fans.

From 14 matches, Police have won in eight, drawn three and lost the same number of contests.

City Stars are now without a win in three successive matches and sit 15th with 11 points.

The standings in the table could change after the conclusion of the other round 15 matches planned for Wednesday afternoon.