FKF-PL: Mathare United shock Gor Mahia at Kasarani

Mathare United Wednesday continued with their revival after upsetting leaders Gor Mahia 2-1 in their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Daniel Otieno scored the winning goal in the 82nd minute to hand the Slum Boys all three points.

Mathare United's Daniel Otieno celebrates his goal against Gor Mahia during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Kasarani on March 1, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Douglas Kibet had fired Mathare ahead in the eighth minute, before Gor levelled through red-hot striker Benson Omala's header in the 64th minute - his 17th goal of the season.

In other matches of the day, FC Talanta piled more misery on bottom-placed Vihiga Bullets after their 2-1 win at Kasarani Annex. Kariobangi Sharks got a 3-1 against hosts Wazito at Muhoroni Stadium.

Otieno, a former Gor Mahia midfielder, came off the bench to strike eight minutes from time as Sammy Koko's men notched their fifth win of the season.

His goal came after Benson Omala's 62th minute header had cancelled Douglas Kibet's opener for the 2008 champions in the seventh minute.

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala reacts after missing a chance against Mathare United during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Kasarani on March 1, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

This was Omala's 17th goal of the season while Otieno has five goals to his name.

This was Gor's second loss of the season after KCB outgunned K'Ogalo 1-0 earlier on January 4 at Nyayo Stadium.

Gor Mahia coach Johnathan McKinstry conceded that their opponents deserved to win.

“We were a bit flat. Mathare defended crosses well and today I don’t think our quality was good. We just have to pick ourselves up from this disappointing defeat,” said McKinstry.

Koko was over the moon after the crucial win against a team they had not beaten in the last five years.

Mathare United coach Sam Koko gestures on the touch line during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Gor Mahia at Kasarani on March 1, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

“If you want to be a winner you must eclipse your opponent. Despite the win, I can’t say we are already out of the relegation zone because the second leg still has many matches,” said Koko.

Gor still lead the log on 37 points from 17 matches.

The win took Mathare's tally to 16 points from 16 matches, four points above the relegation zone.

The win also ended Mathare's eight-match winless run against Gor Mahia.

The last time the Slum Boys beat K'Ogalo was in October 2017.

At Kasarani Annex, goals from Vincent Owino and George Onyango handed FC Talanta their fourth win of the season. Striker Vincent Ogola scored Bullets' consolation goal.

FC Talanta are 14th on 17 points while Bullets are still bottom of the pile with four points.