FKF-PL: Leopards visit Murang'a Seal, Gor welcome Bandari

AFC Leopards will be hoping to win two matches in a row for the first time this season when they take on Murang'a Seal in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League at Sportpesa Arena in Murang’a County on Wednesday.

Leopards will be looking to build on their 2-0 win over Kakamega Homeboyz on Sunday to continue turning around their poor start to the season.

Leaders Gor Mahia, who hold a four-point gap at the top, will face Bandari on Friday at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Shabana, who thumped Sofapaka 4-1 last weekend, will hope to make it two wins in a row when they travel to Bidco United tomorrow at Thika Sub County Stadium.

The round 16 matches will be played Wednesday, Thursday and Friday before the league takes a two-week break for Christmas and New Year festivities.

The league will resume on January 6.

Murang’a Seal, smarting from back-to-back losses to KCB and Bandari, are already hyping their clash with AFC Leopards on social media.

The newbies started the season on fire and were at one point at the top but have since moved down the pecking order and are eighth on the log with 22 points.

Murang'a Seal coach George Njoroge has called on his side to end the year on a high.

"There are a lot of expectations from our fans and that has been the case even in the two consecutive losses we have suffered. This is a do-or-die game because it is our last match of the first leg," said Kingi.

"Most of my players are new in the topflight league but they are slowly learning," added Njoroge.

Murang'a Seal captain Peter Mwaura says that the team has been unlucky as they have failed to utilise the chances they have created in some instances.

"We want to go back to the fine run we had. The players are motivated ahead of the Leopards clash which is a must win," said Mwaura.

It will be the first time AFC Leopards and Murang’a Seal are meeting in the top flight league since the latter was promoted to the Premier League this season.

On the other hand, AFC Leopards' win against a tough Kakamega Homeboyz has given the team confidence ahead of the clash.

Leopards will be looking for a third win of the season. Their other victory this season was a 1-0 win over Nzoia Sugar on October 29.

Ingwe are currently 13th on 14 points after 15 rounds of matches.

Gor Mahia will be out to maintain their stranglehold of the summit and keep their unbeaten record intact when they welcome Bandari in Machakos.

K'Ogalo have garnered 31 points, four more than second-placed Posta Rangers and are hunting for a record-extending 21st league title.

Gor Mahia captain Philemon Otieno believes Bandari will be a hard nut to crack but says they are ready for the battle.

"Bandari is a tough side but they are coming to our home ground and we expect a good game and to finish the first leg on a high," said Otieno.

Gor head into the game with a superior head-to-head record against the Dockers.

The champions have not lost to Bandari in their last 11 matches.

Shabana are hopeful they can beat Bidco United and rise in the FKF-PL table.

After the huge win over Sofapaka, Shabana acting coach Oscar Kambona is beaming with confidence his side has found their footing in the league.

However, Bidco United present a tough test as they are out to bounce back to winning ways following their 3-2 loss to Tusker and 0-0 draw with Kariobangi Sharks in their last two outings.

Fixtures (All matches start at 3pm unless stated)

Wednesday

Murang’a Seal v AFC Leopards (SportPesa Arena, Murang’a)

Tusker v Kenya Police (Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos)

Muhoroni Youth v Sofapaka ( Muhoroni Stadium, Kisumu)

Thursday

KCB v Nzoia Sugar (Police Sacco, Nairobi)

Ulinzi Stars v Posta Rangers (Ulinzi Sports Complex)

FC Talanta v Kariobangi Sharks ( Kenyatta Stadium Machakos)

Bidco United v Shabana (Thika Sub County Stadium, Thika)

Friday

Gor Mahia v Bandari ( Kenyatta, Machakos)