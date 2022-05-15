FKF-PL: Homeboyz revive title hopes, Tusker draw

The race for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League got tighter Sunday after Kakamega Homeboyz went joint top with Tusker following their 2-1 win over KCB at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

Tusker missed the chance to maintain their two-point lead after playing out a barren draw against Nairobi City Stars at Ruaraka grounds in another match on Sunday.

Tusker and Homeboyz are tied at the top of the standing on 56 points, but the brewers top on goal difference.

At Sudi Stadium in Bungoma, Wazito revived their chances of surviving relegation after beating Nzoia by a solitary goal.

At Bukhungu Stadium, Yema Mwana bagged his ninth goal of the season after netting a screamer in the 16th minute.

However, the bankers restored parity through Henry Onyango towards the end of the first half.

Nigerian forward Michael Karamor then netted the winner in the 81st minute to end Homeboyz's five-match winless steak.

In Bungoma, Amos Asembeka's lone strike at the half hour mark was enough to seal maximum points for Wazito, ending coach Fred Ambani's 10 match winless streak.

City Stars are fifth on 46 points from 29 matches, while KCB are seventh on 41 points from 30 matches.

The win over Nzoia Sugar took Wazito's point tally to 25 points and they are 16th, with the former 15th on 27 points.

At Ruaraka, Tusker were the better side for the first quarter of the game, but Tanzanian Ibrahim Joshua and midfielder Shami Kibwana missed chances to give their side the lead.

The brewers had a brilliant counter attack in the 10th minute after Stewart Omondi unleashed a cross from the left wing to Shaphan Oyugi, who teed up Kibwana, but his shot flew inches over the bar.

Nairobi City Stars had a sniff at goal in the 25th minute, but Tusker's goalkeeper Patrick Matasi had to come out of his line to save Sven Yida's shot.

City Stars striker Nicholas Kipkirui had a good chance to put his side ahead two minutes to the breather after unleashing a ferocious shot that forced Matasi to stretch and make a spectacular save to keep Tusker in the game.

Tusker coach Robert Matano made a double change at the start of the second half, Kibwana and John Njuguna paving way for Erick Zakayo and Shaphan Oyugi.

The changes breathed life into the brewers' midfield, which had been outclassed by City Stars.

Midfielders Stewart Omondi and Rodgers Ouma then combined well to pick out Joshua, but the forward blasted the ball wide in the 62nd minute.