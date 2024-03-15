FKF delegates declare Hussein persona non grata at AGM

Will Extreme Sports boss Hussein Mohamed attend the Football Kenya Federation Annual General Meeting slated for Saturday?

Dared him

This is after over 70 delegates dared him to attend the AGM, which will go down at the Kenya Institute of Special Education, Kasarani, Nairobi.

The move comes after Mohamed, who was fronted by FKF-PL side Murang'a Seal, said on Wednesday that he would attend the AGM which many see as the last hurdle for his candidature.

Ramadhan Swaleh Yusuf, chairman of National Super League side Darajani Gogo, said the decision by Murang’a Seal to front Mohamed’s name was not within the FKF laws.

“As clubs we will not allow any member knowingly or unknowingly to disrespect the FKF Constitution. As members we want to categorically state as the delegates that we are going to follow the rules because we follow the law,” said Swaleh.

He was speaking at a press conference at Sports View Hotel in Kasarani on the eve of the AGM.

Adhered to at all costs

Nairobi City Stars CEO Patrick Korir, who stated he was representing the 18 Premier League teams, pointed out that the FKF Constitution 2017 and FKF rules and regulations governing Kenyan football must be adhered to at all costs.

“If a club is to present someone who is not registered with the federation as their officials or a member do not have any business to be part of the AGM. Any club which doesn’t comply or conform with what is in the constitution should leave us alone,” said Korir.

Among the league clubs who had officials represented at the press conference were Muhoroni Youth (Moses Adagala), Shabana (Jared Nevaton), Kariobangi Sharks (Robert Maoga), Bidco United (Godfrey Misango), Gerphas Okuku (Gor Mahia) and City Stars (Korir).

“As delegates we are guided by the law of FKF and let us be left to do our meeting as members. Non-members are not allowed among us and let me warn them that we wouldn’t allow them to interfere with our meeting,” said FKF Mombasa Branch chairperson Lillian Kazungu.

“This is not the first AGM we are having and what is so special about this that someone wants to disrupt it? We will protect the FKF Constitution,” said Kithinji.

Entitled to attend the AGM

On Wednesday, Mohamed said as the vice chairman of Murang'a Seal, he is entitled to attend the AGM.

This is after FKF CEO Barry Otieno on Monday wrote to Murang'a Seal over Mohamed's status as a member of the body. Otieno said in the letter that Mohamed was not part of the club's management according to club licensing documents in their possession.

Saturdays’ AGM will be attended by National Executive Committee members, 18 KPL clubs, 10 NSL clubs, three Women Premier League clubs, two Women National Super League clubs, 10 Division One Clubs, 48 branches and representatives of the players, referees and coaches associations.