Firat and Stars prep for World Cup bye-bye tie

Harambee Stars on Saturday continued with their training for the dead rubber 2022 Fifa World Cup Group E qualifier against Rwanda in Nairobi.

This is expected to be the last game for Turkish coach Engin Firat who almost secured a famous win for Kenya away to Uganda in their last group match on Thursday. The game ended 1-1 in Kampala.

The 51-year-old coach was hired on a two-month contract on September 21 by deposed FKF president Nick Mwendwa.

Firat’s international record is unflattering. Out of 11 matches he had handled Moldova, the Turk lost nine games and drew two. But Mwendwa then insisted he was the right man for the Stars job.

Harambee Stars returned to Nairobi on Thursday from Kampala and went straight to camp knowing on Monday will be their last chance to register a win in their doomed Qatar 2022 campaign.

Goalkeeper Brian Bwire’s blunder in the 88th minute gifted Uganda Cranes an easy goal to level terms against Kenya in their last match.

Harambee Stars had taken the lead in the 62nd minute through Michael Olunga’s header and looked on course to secure a rare win against the Cranes in Kampala before Bwire‘s madness.

A 26-man Amavubi Stars squad landed at Jomo Kenya International Airport Saturday morning.

Under 41-year-old local coach Vincent Mashami, Rwanda who lost 3-0 to Mali, later trained at the Mo International Sports Centre, Kasarani Annex in the evening.

The visitors will have a feel of the pitch at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday from 4pm.

In the reverse fixture on September 5 in Kigali, Rwanda held Stars to 1-1 draw.

In the past four meetings between the two sides, Harambee Stars have won twice, Rwanda once while one game has ended in a 1-1 draw.

On Friday, the caretaker committee appointed by Sport Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed took charge of the national team’s preparation and promised to settle their bonuses.

“As we are here our team is preparing to receive the Rwandan national team to make sure they are taken care of. We shall manage the match at Nyayo National Stadium on Monday,” said Aaron Ringera, the chairman of the FKF Caretaker Committee.

“We wish to reassure all Kenyans that the committee will ensure smooth operations of all football activities across the country and beyond,” he added.

Sources from the caretaker committee hinted to Nation Sport that the Harambee Stars technical bench will be disbanded after Monday’s game.

Firat is assisted by Ken Odhiambo and William Muluya who also coaches Sofapaka and Kariobangi Sharks.