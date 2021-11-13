Firat and Stars prep for World Cup bye-bye tie

Harambee Stars

Harambee Stars line up.

Photo credit: Fufa |
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya team under caretaker committee
  • Rwandans arrive in Nairobi for Monday’s dead rubber clash at Nyayo Stadium

Harambee Stars on Saturday continued with their training for the dead rubber 2022 Fifa World Cup Group E qualifier against Rwanda in Nairobi.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.