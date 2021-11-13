Engin Firat to leave Harambee Stars role after Rwanda match

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat

Harambee Stars Turkish coach Engin Firat gestures from the touchline during their Fifa World Cup Group "E" qualifying match against Mali at Nyayo National Stadium on October 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Firat was hired on a two-month contract on September 21.
  • At his former work station in Moldova, Firat took charge of 11 matches where he lost nine and drew two.

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat will leave his role at the expiry of his two-month contract after Kenya's Fifa World Cup qualifier against Rwanda on Monday.

