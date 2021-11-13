Engin Firat to leave Harambee Stars role after Rwanda match

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat will leave his role at the expiry of his two-month contract after Kenya's Fifa World Cup qualifier against Rwanda on Monday.

This is after the government took over the management of football in the country following the disbandment of Football Kenya Federation under embattled President Nick Mwendwa on Thursday.

Harambee Stars jetted back into the country on Thursday night after a 1-1 draw against Uganda Cranes.

This was a third draw for Stars in the qualifiers but it ended Uganda's hopes of making the final round of the qualifiers after Mali beat Rwanda 3-0 in Kigali to seal top spot.

“Firat will leave after the game as the secretariat is determined to put in place the required mechanism for improving the national team. There was an outcry after his appointment and how he has handled the team especially the 5-0 defeat to Mali has worked to his disadvantage,” said a member of the new secretariat, who cannot be named because he is not authorised to speak to the media.

At Friday's press conference, Ringera didn’t speak on Firat’s future but announced that the government has already taken full control of the national team and is footing the bills for the team which is currently in camp preparing for the Rwanda match.

“As we are here our team is preparing to receive the Rwandan national team to make sure they are taken care of. We shall manage the match at Nyayo National Stadium on Monday,” said Justice (Rtd) Ringera.

“We wish to reassure all Kenyans that the committee will ensure smooth operations of all football activities across the country and beyond."

Firat was hired on a two-month contract on September 21.