Final farewell for Shabana boss in Kitengela

Shabana players will be among mourners who will attend the burial of their club chairman, Yabesh Nyandoro Kambi.

Born and raised in the scheme settlement of Nyamira, the late Kambi will be laid to rest Friday at his Kitengela Farm in Kajiado County.

Kambi died suddenly on February 10 aged 51.

He was a lawyer and politician, and was elected chairman of Shabana in 2021, taking over from Jared Nivaton, who is now the club president.

Kambi unsuccessfully contested for the Borabu Member of Parliament seat in 2017 and 2022.

He was the third born in a family of 13. He held a PhD in law from the University of Dar-es-Salaam.

He leaves behind three children, Ian, Kelly and Imani.

Former Shabana patron Sam Nyamweya said Kambi's death was a big loss to the football fraternity.

Nyamweya, the former Football Kenya Federation president, said the passion and resilience Kambi had was unparalleled and that he was a good-hearted man whose generosity helped Shabana be where they are today.

The Kisii-based self-supporting club is currently topping the National Super League table on 26 points, two clear of second-placed Murang’a Seal.

“Daktari was a nice person, and very hardworking,” said Nyamweya.

Nivaton praised the late Kambi for his leadership in helping revive the club that has struggled for many years in lower leagues since they were relegated in 2006.

“I’ve known Kambi for many years, and I thank him for his great contribution in our efforts to revive the lost glory of our beloved club. He was always ready to support the team and I’m just really happy Shabana is back with a bang."

Nivaton heaped further praise on the departed Kambi for his perseverance as well as his impact on the team.