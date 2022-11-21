Fifa World Cup Notebook - Day 2

Al Rihla match ball expected to be accurate with a swerve

Those old enough will remember the Tango ball that was used at the 1978 World Cup in Argentina and its successor the Tango Espana that was used in the 1982 tourney in Spain as the official ball.

What about the Fevernova for 2002 in Japan and South Korea. The 2010 World Cup ball, Jabulani, was much spoken about because of its unpredictable aerodynamics. The 2022 Qatar World Cup official ball is called Al Rihla.

This Adidas ball cover is 70 per cent polyurethane, 20 per cent recycled polyester and 10 per cent viscose. Its thermally bonded, seamless construction and texturing allows for enhanced swerve and accuracy. We await to see how it will play.

Fifa volunteers conspicuous in their Persian blue apparel

According to Fifa, more than half a million people signed for their volunteer programme.

Revamped in December 2020, it is the largest of its kind in sport, allowing everyone who signs up on the registration portal to apply to take part in any future Fifa tournament.

Volunteers for this year’s World Cup are conspicuous here in Doha in their beautifully turquois/Persian blue apparel, wide smiles and eagerness to help, radiating the hospitality of the Qatari people.

You will find them at the airport, media centres, stadiums and other accredited facilities, well, volunteering their services. And guess what? Several all Kenyans

Qatar National Convention Centre, the hub of media activities

For the benefit and comfort of accredited journalists, Fifa and local organisers have made the best of this unique set-up and are offering centralised, state-of-the-art infrastructure and services to accredited media.

The Main Media Centre (MMC) is co-located with the International Broadcasting Centre at the DECC and serves as a transportation hub to Team Base Camps on the day before the matches and to the eight astonishing stadiums – the closest being Education City Stadium, only four kilometres from the MMC, and the furthest, Al Bayt Stadium, 45 kilometres away.

Over 4,000 buses on the streets to transport fans

With over 300,000 fans are expected to be in Doha daily during the group stages, busiest days of the World Cup, organisers are not taking any chances.

In addition to the metro rail service, Qatar’s bus and taxi service provider Mowasalat has provded over 4,000 buses on the streets including 3,000 newly purchased ones to transport fans to and from the stadium.

All the buses have been fitted with CCTV cameras monitored at a central command centre to keep tabs on any potential troublemakers.