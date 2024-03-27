Fifa threatens to ban Kenya again over 'interference'

World football governing body, Fifa has threatened to again ban Kenya from football activities over third party interference after the High Court in Mombasa stopped March 16 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The FKF elections in October are among the matters which were supposed to be discussed at the eagerly awaited AGM.

In a letter addressed to FKF Secretary General Barry Otieno on Tuesday, Fifa directed the federation to conduct the AGM soon and continue preparing for the upcoming elections.

“Please note that the order of the Mombasa High Court dated 15 March 2024 appears to clearly amount to undue influence by third parties which could be considered as a violation of Article 19, paragraph 1 of the Fifa Statutes and Article 7 paragraph1.g.of the CAF Statutes,” read part of the letter signed by Fifa's Chief Member Association Officer KennyJeane-Marie.

It continued: “As a result, and irrespective of the outcome of the hearing of to take action on 18 March 2024, Fifa takes view that any further attempt by a third party to prevent the FKF Annual General Meeting from taking place might be considered a violation of to the above-mentioned principle which would oblige our institution to bring the matter to the attention of relevant Fifa bodies for consideration of possible sanctions in line with Fifa Statutes.”

"In view of the foregoing , the FKF is directed to conduct its Annual General Meeting soon and to continue working towards conducting the FKF elections scheduled to be held this year."

Judge Olga Sewe of Mombasa High Court suspended the eagerly awaited AGM after journalist Milton Nyakundi questioned its legality and the capacity of the conveners to call it.

Nyakundi informed the court that the capacity of the conveners of an AGM must never be put to question lest the outcome of meeting is rendered illegal.

According to the journalist, the National Executive Committee, which called the AGM was removed from office on July 19, 2022 and the officials, therefore, lacked the capacity to organize the AGM.

Nyakundi submitted that the Sports Disputes Tribunal made a decision in July 2022, which found Gabriel Mghendi and National Executive Committee were duly removed from office.

He said the judgement was never appealed, suspended or set aside and is therefore still in force.

Fifa regretted that the AGM failed to proceed as planned despite the FKF delegates and a team from the World football governing body having travelled to Nairobi to attend.

Fifa suspended Kenya from all its activities in February 2022 following the decision by former Sports CS Amina Mohamed to hound out of office FKF officials led by president Nick Mwendwa over corruption allegations on November 11, 2021.

The World governing body only lifted the suspension on November 28, 2022 after new Sports CS Ababu Namwamba reinstated into office the disbanded FKF.