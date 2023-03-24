Fifa lifts Gor Mahia's transfer ban

Gor Mahia can now register new players after Fifa on Friday lifted the transfer ban on the club.

Gor Mahia CEO Ray Oruo said the ban was lifted after the club cleared arrears owed to former players namely Ghanaian midfielder Jackson Owusu, Malian goalkeeper Adama Traore and a fine of Sh998,000 paid to Fifa.

“We can now register players before Monday's deadline because we are now off the Fifa hook. The club has been operating on a lean squad but now we are ready to go for the second leg with all players on board,” said Oruo.

K’Ogalo is expected to register at least six players who have been training with the team.

Gor was serving a two-year ban for failing to pay Traore and Owusu who had different stints with the club. Owusu played for Gor between February to August in the 2019/20 season under coach Steven Polack but left after his contract was not renewed by the 19 time FKF-PL champions.

On the other hand, Traore, 37, joined Gor in 2021 but was sparingly used by then coach Mark Harrisson who preferred Gad Mathews as his first choice goalkeeper.

After lifting of the ban, Gor, who have been operating with a lean squad, can now register new players as they fight to reclaim the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title from Tusker.

This season, coach Johnathan McKinstry has been forced to operate with 18 players but signing new players will be a big relief for the club which sits top of FKF-PL log with 42 points from 20 matches.