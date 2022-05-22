Farmer bags Sh40m Betsafe jackpot bonus

Dairy farmer George Karanja trounced nine finalists to emerge the winner of the Sh40 million bonus Betsafe Jackpot in a live draw aired on weekly reggae show Jamdown on NTV.

Karanja, who is from Kinangop, Nyandarua County, now joins the millionaires’ league after a tension-packed draw.

Bernard Kanyi, Nicholas Ogalo, Joab Opiri, Amos Aida, Kimutai Kipkoech, Joseph Mutinda, Martin Njuguna, Jackson Kiprop and Maurice Kimaso were the other finalists who featured in the draw.

Five of the finalists bagged Sh100,000, two Sh250,000 while the third placed one went home with Sh500,000. The runners-up got Sh1 million.

The winners were announced by show host Shix Kapienga (Wanjiku Karanja).

“It is interesting that I was finalist number seven and won the jackpot on my daughter’s birthday which is May 21," said Karanja, a father of two.

“When I was announced as the winner, I was very happy. I thank God for the opportunity to be a millionaire. I’ll keep playing until I get the grand prize of Sh100,000,000 from Betsafe,” he said.

I implore other gamers to play wisely and never bet with money they can’t afford to lose,” said an elated Karanja.

With the cash, Karanja now intends to expand his farm operations by scaling up his dairy operations and opening new business so as to secure his future.

Betsafe Managing Director Victor Sudi congratulated Karanja saying that apart from rewarding him the huge amount of money, the betting firm will offer him financial advice on how to spend the money.

“As a business, we are excited that George emerged the winner. This shows the commitment that we have to our players and the market. We wish George all the best as he starts his life as a millionaire. We will be with him all through to ensure that he makes the right decisions and gives him the right financial advice,” said Sudi.

The lucky ten finalists were among those who placed a bet of Sh80 and got 10 or more correct predictions out of 17 matches.