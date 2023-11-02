Ex-Kenya coach Paul Put to lead Uganda Cranes

Former Harambee Stars coach Paul Put is now in charge of the Uganda Cranes, replacing Serb Micho Sredojevic who was sacked in September.

Put was unveiled by the football governing body president Moses Magogo on Thursday at the federation offices.

The 67-year old Belgian coach has been handed a two-year contract. Put is widely travelled and has coached several countries in Africa.

He has coached national teams in Gambia, Burkina Faso, Kenya and Congo Brazzaville. In 2013, Put took Burkina Faso to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, losing to Nigeria.

Put also coached Algerian club USM Alger and was the technical director at Wydad Casablanca in Morocco. Unlike in the past where foreign coaches work with locals, Put will have five assistants from Belgium.

They include a performance analyst, goalkeeping coach, video analyst and physiotherapist.