Equatorial Guinea president awards team Sh177m for Afcon victory

Equatorial Guinea’s president Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbatsogo has declared Tuesday, January 23 a public holiday in the country to celebrate their 4-0 victory over hosts Cote d’Ivoire on Monday in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The Nzalang Nacional stunned the football world with an exhilarating performance in the last Group A game at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan.

Captain Emilio Nsue netted a brace while goals from Pablo Ganet and Jannick Bulya increased the tally to four for the Equatoguineans, a seismic victory that saw the Nzalang Nacional finish top of the group, though on level seven points like second-placed Nigeria.

Cameroonians in the capital Yaounde celebrated the victory of their neighbors over the hosts.

Besides declaring a public holiday to celebrate the victory, President Obiang Nguema who watched the game from his Palacio Presidencial de Malabo (the State House), also offered the team a €1 million (Sh178 million) special bonus for the match.

Equatorial Guinea’s best Afcon performance was reaching the semi-finals as hosts in 2015 when Cote d’Ivoire won their second crown.

To celebrate the victory, the Vice President of the oil-rich Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue offered the team €200,000 (Sh35 million) for the four goals scored against Cote d'Ivoire - one goal equaling €50,000.

He announced on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle after the match that he had spoken to the players to encourage them.

“For me, the match against Ivory Coast is like a final. That is why I wished them luck and promised to incentivize them with €50,000 per goal scored in our favor,” Obiang Mangue, who is fondly called Teodorín said.

Equatoguinean coach Juan Micha told a post-match press conference they capitalized on the pressure of their opponents.