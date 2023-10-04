Staunch adventist wins Sh11 million SportPesa jackpot bonus

A 35-year-old staunch Seventh Day Adventist and pharmacist, El Adel Wambita, was unveiled as the winner of Sh11,499,283 million SportPesa Mega Jackpot bonus on Wednesday.

An elated Wambita thanked God for helping him win the money.

He predicted 16 out of 17 bets correctly and was knocked-out by the game between Tottenham and Liverpool, where he predicted a draw. Tottenham won the game 2-1 against nine-man Liverpool after the Reds defender Joel Matip netting an own goal at the death.

Had he correctly predicted the outcome of the 17 games, he would have gone home with the Mega Jackpot worth Sh326,600,470. He staked Sh99.

He said he placed the bet on Friday before 6pm when Adventists start observing the Sabbath.

"The first thing I will do is to give 10 per cent of this money as a tithe. I feel good and it is beyond description," said an elated Wambita, accompanied by his wife, Effie.

Wambita said he was composed when he received the news with his family in Nairobi. He then informed the wife.

"I have won Sh35,000 and Sh10,000 before so I was a bit shocked but composed. I was now sure this is my victory when I received the call from SportPesa on Monday," he added while receiving his dummy cheque at Greenspan Mall in Donholm.

Wambita, who comes from Homa Bay and works in Migori, said he is facing financial challenges that he will now sort out. He is also a student at Amref International and plans to use the money as part of his fee.

"I prayed before placing this bet and since God saw me through, tithing will be the first thing I will do," said Wambita, who comes from a family of eight siblings.

"I bet before the Sabbath and that is why I waited for the Sabbath to end so that I could do the follow up. Generally, I will use this money to better my life and sort out my problems," he said.

Wambita is vouching for Gor Mahia to beat AFC Leopards in the Mashemeji Derby duel this Saturday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.