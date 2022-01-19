Egypt make Cup of Nations last 16 as Cape Verde, Malawi advance

Mo Salah

Egypt's forward Mohamed Salah (right) challenges Sudan's defender Mazin Mohamedein Alnour Mohamed (left) during their Group D 2021 Africa Cup of Nations match at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde on January 19, 2022.
Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP

Photo credit: Kenzo Tribouillard AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Super Eagles will stay in Garoua to play a third-placed team in the last 16 on Sunday.
  • Cape Verde will take on Sadio Mane's Senegal in Bafoussam on January 25, while Morocco await Malawi on the same day in Yaounde.

Yaoundé, Cameroon 

