Dutch coach Frank de Boer quits after Euro 2020 exit

Netherlands' coach Frank de Boer reacts after losing their UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 match against the Czech Republic at Puskas Arena in Budapest on June 27, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Attila Kisbenedek | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • De Boer's short tenure at the helm of the once mighty Dutch football team, which won the European Championship in 1988 but has struggled in recent years, also means that he will not be in charge for the World Cup qualifier against Norway on September 1.
  • "Despite Frank's hard work the team did not reach the quarter-finals. We hoped for a better Euro and the choice of Frank turned out differently than we hoped," KNVB director Nico-Jan Hoogma said.

The Hague

