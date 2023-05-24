Defender Gideon Werre dreaming big with Mathare United

Despite it being his maiden season in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League, Mathare United defender Gideon Werre has already set his sights on bigger things.

The center back, 20 has rocked the Football Kenya Federation Premier League with excellent performances and one would be forgiven to think he has played for many years.

He has featured in 17 out of 30 matches, partnering Brian Okeyo at the heart of defence. Among the big matches he was fielded was their first leg 2-1 win against title chasing Gor Mahia at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 1.

He was also in action on March 12 when the 2008 champions beat AFC Leopards 1-0 at the same venue. After the Leopards win, Ingwe assistant coach Tom Juma embraced him and told him he has a bright future in football

Werre joined the ‘Slum Boys’ at the start of the season from Football Kenya Federation Division One side Dandora Youth.

Mathare United defender Gideon Werre during a past Football Kenya Federation Premier League match. Photo credit: Pool

He names experienced defender David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng of Kenya Police, Bandari’s Andrew ‘Roma’ Juma as well and Joseph Okumu (KAA Genk, Belgium) among the players he looks up because of their style of play and the personal relationship he has with them.

Internationally he admires Chelsea and Brazilian defender Thiago Silva

“I have decided to take football as a career because it is a source of living to many people and that is evident locally. That is what drives me to give everything in any game because I want to play in Europe at some stage in my career,” he says.

Ironically, Werre did not play football, but basketball at Upper Hill School where he sat for his KCSE exams.

“I’m a very good basketballer also but after high school, I rediscovered my talent of playing football in Dandora and would be on the pitch with the local clubs in Dandora Youth,” he added.

While plying his trade with the FKF lower tier club, he heard that Mathare United were having pre-season trials and he decided to try his luck and was successful in joining the side.

Werre grabbed the opportunity and despite being benched or missing some of the matches at the start of the season, he didn’t lose hope.

He trained hard waiting for his chance. According to Mathare United Goalkeeper coach Sam Koko, Werre is a good player and is destined for the national team if he works harder.

“I’m the one who signed him and he is a very good player with the qualities which can make a coach fit him even in the right back. What Werre and other young players need to do is work on their consistency because sometimes they get carried away and need to be pushed,” said Koko.

“Werre is a disciplined player, sometime he is good, though he still has to improve on some areas just like other players in our team. With a lot of dedication and hard work, he will be playing for Harambee Stars in future,” added Koko.

Koko acted as Mathare United coach before the appointment of Collins ‘Korea’ Omondi and Werre started in all the matches.

With Mathare United once again battling relegation this season, the player is optimistic that they still have a fighting chance in their four remaining matches.

Mathare United are second last on the FKF-PL log on 22 points, one behind Wazito and eight below Nairobi City Stars. Mathare United's next four fixtures are against KCB (H), Kakamega Homeboyz (A), Ulinzi Stars (H) and a relegation battle in Muhoroni against Wazito.